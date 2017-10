OSLO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Scottish government has approved E.ON’s application to build an 18-turbine wind farm at Benbrack, the German utility said in a statement on Monday.

The site will be capable of producing up to 59.4 megawatt (MW) of electricity, it added. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)