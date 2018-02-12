India's Britannia Industries Q3 profit jumps 20 pct, misses estimates

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Packaged food major Britannia Industries Ltd posted a 20 percent increase in quarterly profit on Monday, but missed street estimates.
Net profit for the three-months ended Dec. 31 stood at 2.64 billion rupees ($41.05 million) versus 2.20 billion rupees a year ago, the biscuit-maker said. bit.ly/2G4dvbe
Analysts expected a profit of 2.74 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Total revenue from operations grew 9 percent to 25.67 billion rupees.
$1 = 64.3050 Indian rupees Reporting By Arnab Paul and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath