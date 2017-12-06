FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadcom quarterly revenue rises 17 pct
December 6, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in 11 hours

Broadcom quarterly revenue rises 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its wireless chips from customers, including Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Net income attributable to ordinary shares was $636 million, or $1.50 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 29, compared with a loss of $632 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $4.84 billion from $4.14 billion.

Broadcom has made a $103 billion unsolicited bid for rival Qualcomm and on Monday laid out a slate of 11 nominees it wants to put on the company’s board. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
