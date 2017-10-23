FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cisco to buy BroadSoft in $1.9 bln deal
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 23, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 2 days ago

Cisco to buy BroadSoft in $1.9 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc, the world’s largest networking gear manufacturer, said it will buy U.S. telecommunications software company BroadSoft Inc in a deal valued at about $1.9 billion, including debt.

Cisco said it would offer $55 per share, a premium of 2 percent to BroadSoft’s last close.

The deal, which comes after Reuters first reported in August that BroadSoft was exploring a sale, would allow Cisco to further diversify from its stagnating switches and routers business by giving it a stronger foothold in selling unified communications software to big telecommunications firms. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

