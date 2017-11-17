FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadcom completes Brocade acquisition
November 17, 2017 / 2:19 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Broadcom completes Brocade acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd said on Friday it completed its $5.5 billion acquisition of network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

Broadcom, which made a $103 billion bid for smartphone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc earlier this month, had agreed to buy Brocade in November of last year.

Brocade’s common stock will stop trading on Nasdaq and the firm will operate as a unit of Broadcom, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

