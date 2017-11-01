MOVES-Wealth manager Brown Shipley names Alan Mathewson new CEO

Nov 1 (Reuters) - UK-based wealth management firm Brown Shipley and Co Ltd named Alan Mathewson as its chief executive, effective April next year.

Mathewson most recently served as a managing director of Santander UK’s wealth management and private banking unit. He has also served as chief executive of Cater Allen Private Bank and Santander Insurance.

Brown Shipley’s current CEO, Ian Sackfield, said in March he had decided to step down. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)