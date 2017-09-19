MOVES-Brown Shipley makes two appointments in Edinburgh

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wealth manager and private bank Brown Shipley and Co Ltd appointed Rhona McColl and Andy Bolden to its Edinburgh office.
McColl, who joins as a business development manager, was previously a senior investment sales manager at Legal & General Investments.
Bolden, who was a wealth manager in Brown Shipley’s Nottingham office, joined the company in 2015 after the bank bought financial planning firm Hampton Dean. He will continue in the same role.
Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto