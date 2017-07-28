Investor settlement over Italian scandal hits BT profits

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain's BT posted a 42 percent drop in first-quarter pretax profit due to a settlement with investors Deutsche Telekom and Orange over an Italian accounting scandal.

BT, which reported a 530 million pound ($693 million) black hole in its Italian accounts in January, said it had settled a warranty claim with the two investors, with a charge of 225 million pounds.

BT reported first-quarter revenue and core earnings in line with forecasts and said it would continue its restructuring by merging its EE mobile business into the rest of its Consumer division. It reiterated its full-year outlook.