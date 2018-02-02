FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Breaking City News
February 2, 2018 / 7:16 AM / 2 days ago

Britain's BT says on track for year after Q3 meets its expectations ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - BT, Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile provider, broadly met market forecasts with a 25 percent rise in third-quarter pretax profit and said it remained confident about its full-year outcome.

Pretax profit for the quarter was 660 million pounds ($941 million) on revenue of 5.97 billion pounds, down 3 percent on a year earlier, it said on Friday.

“Our third quarter financial results are broadly in line with our expectations and we remain confident in our outlook for the full year,” Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said on Friday.

​ ($1 = 0.7011 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.