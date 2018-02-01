BT's Openreach ramps up fibre broadband rollout

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - BT’s Openreach division plans to accelerate its programme to take fibre to the premise with a new drive to connect 3 million homes and businesses by the end of 2020, it said on Thursday.

Openreach, the country’s national broadband infrastructure provider, said it would recruit 3,000 engineers in 2018 to ramp up its roll out of superfast fibre into premises which can guarantee much faster speeds for users.

BT said the pace and extent of the investment would be determined by the speed with which it can agree the terms of its return on the investment.