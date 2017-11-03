FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Land conflict halts output at Buenaventura's silver mine in Peru
November 3, 2017 / 4:11 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Land conflict halts output at Buenaventura's silver mine in Peru

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Members of an Andean community have forcibly suspended production at Peruvian miner Buenaventura’s Uchucchacua silver mine since Tuesday to demand compensation for land use, the precious metals mining company said.

In a note to Peru’s market regulator late on Thursday, the company said local leaders in the province of Oyon, about 100 miles from the capital Lima, had “radicalized” their stance in talks over compensation for use of local lands.

It did not say how production had been disrupted.

The company said it would work with the government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to negotiate an end the dispute.

Uchucchacua produced about 38,000 kilos of silver in September, according to government data.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
