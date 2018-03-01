Bulgaria wants controlling stake in CEZ's Bulgarian assets

SOFIA, March 1 (Reuters) - The Bulgaria government wants a controlling stake in Czech utility CEZ’s Bulgarian assets, which are being sold, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Friday.

CEZ has signed a contract with small Bulgarian solar energy producer Inercom to sell a power distributor that provides electricity to over three million Bulgarians along with other assets.

The deal has sparked concerns in Bulgaria over Inercom’s ability to finance and operate strategic energy assets.

“The talks are at quite an early stage. We expressed clearly our will that we want to participate in this deal, one way or another,” Goranov told reporters after a meeting between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Inercom’s owner, Ginka Varbakova.

When asked what stake Bulgaria would like to have, he said“At least a controlling stake,” Goranov said.

Varbakova said she was leaving for Prague to hold talks with CEZ and said she was willing to let the Bulgarian state in the deal, given that CEZ agrees.

“If it will calm down the final consumers, yes, I am willing to accept state participation in the deal. I am willing to transfer the contract I have if the seller would agree to that. These talks are pending,” she said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova. Editing by Jane Merriman)