Bulgaria joins Poland in an appeal against EU pollution crackdown
January 10, 2018 / 3:32 PM / Updated a day ago

Bulgaria joins Poland in an appeal against EU pollution crackdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will join Poland in its appeal against a European Commission’s decision to impose stricter limits on toxic pollutants coal-fired plants emit, the government said on Wednesday.

The Balkan country, where coal-fired power plants produce about 40 percent of its electricity, have said the new rules pose risks to its energy security and economic competitiveness.

“We will make all efforts to protect the interests of the coal mines and the big thermal power plants,” Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said in a statement after the decision.

Poland has vowed to stick to coal despite the EU’s requirements to cut carbon emissions partly because the country relies heavily on coal for power generation.

Bulgaria’s Energy Ministry will support the country’s state-owned and private coal-fired plants in filing documents to seek derogation from the stricter rules, approved by EU member states in April.

Compounds such as sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide produced by coal-fired plants can cause air pollution and respiratory diseases and environmental groups say the new rules could save more than 20,000 lives a year.

But the stricter limits are also likely to lead to costly upgrades or the closure of one third of Europe’s large-scale coal power plant capacity, according to a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova. Editing by Jane Merriman)

