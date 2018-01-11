FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria determined to apply for ERM-2
#European Currency News
January 11, 2018 / 11:08 AM / a day ago

Bulgaria determined to apply for ERM-2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will challenge euro zone states to make public any objections to it joining the single currency by applying to join the ERM-2 by mid-year if they fail to give it a green light before then, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Thursday

“We are ready to file a formal application even if we are not convinced that the reply will be yes,” Goranov told foreign correspondents in Sofia.

“This is not a threat. This is just our willingness to integrate further into the union’s structures ... A NO will also show us what to do in order to get there,” he said. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
