Bulgaria's president vetoes anti-corruption law
January 2, 2018 / 11:14 AM / a day ago

Bulgaria's president vetoes anti-corruption law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Tuesday vetoed anti-corruption legislation passed by parliament in December, saying the bill would not allow efficient investigations of corruption networks.

“I believe that the adopted law not only does not create an adequate legal basis for tackling corruption but will even make it difficult to fight it,” Radev, who won a presidential election in November 2016, said in a statement. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, Editing by William Maclean)

