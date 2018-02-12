PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 12

SOFIA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Two of the leaders of the government’s junior coalition partner, nationalist United Patriots, warned that the centre-right cabinet of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will collapse if the parliament pushes to approve the treaty that opposes violence against women. (24 Chasa, Duma, Sega)

-- The ruling GERB party said it will propose changes in the energy law that will allow over 100 electricity producers that currently sell their output at preferential prices to the state to offer their electricity at the energy bourse instead. (Standart, Sega)

TRUD - China’s biggest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding is holding talks with the Bulgaria’s Trakia Economic Zone for setting up a logistic base, the management of the zone said.