PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 28

SOFIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria’s special criminal court was finally able to start proceedings in the trial related to the collapse of the Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) at the fourth attempt despite the absence of the main defendant - ex-Corpbank majority shareholder Tsvetan Vassilev (Trud, Monitor, Standart)

-- Almost 55 percent of the unemployed in Bulgaria were at risk of poverty after social transfers in 2016, according to Eurostat data from a survey of unemployed persons between the ages of 15-64 in the European Union (Standart, Trud)

-- More than 950 schools were closed due to the cold weather in the last few days, the education ministry said. Some 73 schools were closed in the southern region of Kardzhali and 71 schhols in the northern region of Pleven (Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega)