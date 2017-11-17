Bunge, Grupo Minsa terminate share subscription agreement

Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd said on Friday its North American operating unit has agreed to terminate a share subscription agreement with Mexico’s Grupo Minsa SAB de CV.

The share subscription agreement would have given Bunge North America a controlling financial interest in Minsa.

Discussions had been previously suspended due to delays in obtaining authorizations during which, a change in Minsa’s business model in Mexico led the two companies canceling the transaction.

Bunge had announced the deal, which would give it management control of four corn mills in Mexico and two mills in the United States, in late August. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)