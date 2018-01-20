CORRECTED-Archer Daniels has made takeover approach to Bunge - WSJ

(In 2nd paragraph, corrects to say that Glencore is based in Switzerland, not London)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co made a takeover approach to rival Bunge Ltd , the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2mSY8L0

Archer Daniels’ move comes after Switzerland-based Glencore made an informal approach to Bunge last year to discuss “a possible consensual business combination”.

Bunge’s shares closed up 11 percent at $77.56 on Friday and had a market cap of $9.79 billion.

Bunge and ADM were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)