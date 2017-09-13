Moody's cuts Bunge outlook to negative after IOI Loders deal

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday revised its outlook for Bunge Ltd from stable to negative due to a “meaningful increase in debt” after the U.S. agribusiness opened a $900 million credit facility to help fund a deal to buy Malaysian palm oil producer IOI Loders Croklaan.

Moody’s maintained Bunge’s Baa2 long-term debt rating, but warned that without improved operating performance and cash flow, the company risks a downgrade to Baa3, a step above junk. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)