February 26, 2018 / 7:27 AM / a day ago

UK's Bunzl's 2017 profit jumps on help from deals, growth in America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc posted a 13 percent rise in full-year profit, as improvements in trading conditions in the United States and Europe as well as benefits from recent deals supported its growth over the final quarter.

Bunzl’s adjusted profit before tax grew 13 percent to 542.6 million pounds ($760.5 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, ahead of analysts expectations of 530.1 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Revenue at its North America business rose 10 percent with increases coming from recent deals.

Bunzl spent 616 million pounds on deals in 2017, it said on Monday. ($1 = 0.7135 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

