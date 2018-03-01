FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 9:08 AM / a day ago

Burberry names Riccardo Tisci to replace star designer Bailey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Luxury clothing company Burberry said Riccardo Tisci would join as its new chief creative officer, naming the former Givenchy designer as its replacement for Christopher Bailey.

Tisci, who was creative director at French fashion house Givenchy from 2005 to 2017, will start his new job on March 12 before presenting his first Burberry collection in September.

Christopher Bailey, who fashioned Burberry into a global label, showed his final collection last month. He announced his departure from the British trench coat maker in October, as new CEO Marco Gobbetti moved to revitalise the brand.

“Riccardo’s creative vision will reinforce the ambitions we have for Burberry and position the brand firmly in luxury,” Gobbetti said of the appointment.

Bailey had worked with Burberry’s former CEOs Rose Marie Bravo and Angela Ahrendts to make its classic camel, red and black check designs must-haves for followers of fashion around the world. ​ (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

