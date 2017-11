LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry will be taken further up-market by focusing on leather goods and fashion and cutting sales to non-luxury stores, initially in the United States, under a plan by new Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti.

The company said last week that Christopher Bailey, the designer who turned Burberry into a global label would leave next year. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas)