FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
Nearly a third of Burberry investors rebel over pay
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 13, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 25 days ago

Nearly a third of Burberry investors rebel over pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Nearly a third of shareholders at Burberry failed to back the company's executive pay package at its annual general meeting on Thursday.

Executive pay has become an increasingly hot topic in Britain over recent years with many Britons angry at excessive payouts but investors have had little public success in cutting packages.

At Burberry, 68.5 percent of votes backed the remuneration report.

Earlier this week, Burberry reported better than expected same-store sales in its first quarterly report, helped by a rebound in Chinese demand and another good performance in its home British market.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.