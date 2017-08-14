FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada says two killed in Burkina Faso attack
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 18 hours ago

Canada says two killed in Burkina Faso attack

Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in an event at the University of Ottawa in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, August 14, 2017.Chris Wattie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Two Canadians were among those killed in an attack on a Burkina Faso restaurant, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday, though she gave no information regarding the victims' identities.

Suspected Islamist militants opened fire on patrons at a restaurant in the capital of Ouagadougou, killing at least 18 people and wounding several others.

Six Canadians were among those killed in an attack on a hotel in Burkina Faso in January, 2016.

Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

