Burundi expects econ growth, spending to pick up in 2018

NAIROBI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Burundi’s economy is expected to grow 3.9 percent in 2018 from an estimated 3.5 percent this year, and government spending will rise slightly, gointg towards defence, energy, agriculture and infrastructure projects, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

Spending is expected to rise 5 percent to 1.38 trillion francs ($789.98 million) in 2018 from 1.32 trillion francs this year thanks to a slow recovery of economic activity, Finance Minister Donatien Ndihokubwayo said ahead of parliament approving the budget.

The aid-dependent central African nation now has to rely on domestic tax collection and modest revenues from coffee and tea exports, after key donors, such as the European Union, cut direct financial support to the government over accusations of human rights violations and a crackdown on opponents, which Burundi rejects.

No more details on what would drive economic growth were available. The International Monetary Fund forecasts economic growth of 0.1 percent in 2018 from zero growth this year.

Ndihokubwayo said 81 percent of the budget will be sourced internally, while it will have a budget deficit of 164 billion francs, down from 174 billion this year.

Burundi’s rift with donors was sparked by President Pierre Nkurunziza’s decision to ignore the constitution’s provisions on term limits and run for a third term in April 2015.

Since then, the country has slipped into a political crisis which has resulted in hundreds of people killed, over 400,000 displaced to neighbouring countries and a moribund economy. ($1 = 1,750.8000 Burundi francs) (Editing by George Obulutsa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)