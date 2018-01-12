FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters Business News Schedule at 1330 GMT/830 AM ET
January 12, 2018 / 1:30 PM / a day ago

Reuters Business News Schedule at 1330 GMT/830 AM ET

TOP STORIES

JPMorgan profit beats on higher interest rates; debt trading down

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reports a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as gains in net interest income offset a slowdown in trading revenue. (JPMORGAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sweta Singh and David Henry, 360 words)

Uproar over crackdown on cryptocurrencies divides S.Korea

SEOUL - With a tech-savvy population quick to adopt the latest gadgets and a young generation facing dim prospects in the conventional workplace, South Korea has been a fertile ground for virtual currencies. (SOUTHKOREA-BITCOIN/ (PIX), moved, by Cynthia Kim and Heekyong Yang, 790 words)

+ See also:

CANADA-BITCOIN/CHINA (PIX), moved, by Allison Lampert, Alexandra Harney and Brenda Goh, 830 words

Euro soars to 3-year high, stocks shatter records

LONDON - Record high world stocks head for an eighth straight week of gains, while the euro sails to a three-year high as progress on forming a German government added to signs the ECB may accelerate an end to its stimulus. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 7, PIX), moved, by Helen Reid, 810 words)

+ See also:

ASIA-OIL/, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 663 words

China’s trade boom hits speed bump as Dec import growth slows sharply

BEIJING - China’s export and import growth slowed in December after surging in the previous month, adding to signs of ebbing economic momentum as the government extends a crackdown on financial risks and factory pollution. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 735 words)

MARKETS

Oil retreats from $70 highs but set for fourth week of gains

LONDON - Oil prices fall after hitting a three-year high over $70 a barrel the previous day, but remain on track to post a fourth straight week of gains. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Ahmad Ghaddar, 395 words)

Euro surges above $1.21 to 3-year high; yuan hits 4-month peak

LONDON - The euro surges above $1.21 to a three-year high on Friday on bets the European Central Bank is getting ready to wind down its huge monetary stimulus, and after German Chancellor Angela Merkel reached a deal that should lead to the formation of a “grand coalition” government. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 490 words)

Gold set for 5th week of gains, buoyed by slump in dollar

Gold prices rise for a third session to hit their highest since September, with a slump in the U.S. dollar helping drive bullion towards its fifth straight weekly gain. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Sethuraman N R, 451 words)

ECONOMY

Germans seek labour deal by early next month as car workers strike

HAMBURG - Workers at carmakers Audi and BMW stage further strikes but German labour leaders and employers are aiming for a deal on wages and working hours by early February, representatives of both sides tell Reuters. (GERMANY-WAGES/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Jan Schwartz, 410 words)

Japan’s retailers struggle to raise prices, even as economy gains momentum

TOKYO - Japan’s economy is gathering steam, profits are at record levels and companies are poised to raise wages — yet retailers and restaurant chains are struggling to lift prices for fear of losing customers conditioned by nearly two decades of deflation. (JAPAN-PRICES/, moved, by Sam Nussey and Stanley White, 785 words)

COMPANIES

GKN shares jump on Melrose bid, plans to split in two

LONDON - GKN has rejected as “entirely opportunistic” a 7 billion-pound takeover offer from turnaround specialist Melrose and set out plans to split its business to boost profitability, sending shares in the British engineering firm up 30 percent. (GKN-M&A/MELROSE INDS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Kate Holton and Ben Martin, 620 words)

British government prepares for collapse of Carillion

LONDON - Senior British ministers held crisis talks this week to discuss the fate of key infrastructure partner Carillion as fears grow at the highest levels of government that the debt-laden group could collapse. (CARILLION-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Holton, 460 words)

Puma shares slump as luxury group Kering plans spin-off

PARIS/BERLIN - Puma shares tumble after French parent Kering says it will spin off the German sportswear group to its shareholders and focus solely on its luxury fashion and jewellery labels. (KERING-PUMA DE/SPIN-OFF (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Sarah White and Emma Thomasson, 620 words)

Infosys’ new CEO to roll-out priorities by April as Q3 boosted by tax deal

BENGALURU - The new chief executive of Infosys Ltd says he would lay out by April fresh strategic priorities for India’s second-biggest software services exporter after it maintained its full-year revenue outlook. (INFOSYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly, by Sankalp Phartiyal and Tanvi Mehta, 510 words)

Facebook to emphasize friends, not news, in series of changes

SAN FRANCISCO/LONDON - Facebook Inc begins to change the way it filters posts and videos on its centerpiece News Feed, the start of what Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg says will be a series of changes in the design of the world’s largest social network. (FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by David Ingram and Paul Sandle, 500 words)

Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 bln in Michigan plant, add 2,500 jobs

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it will shift production of Ram heavy-duty pickup trucks from Mexico to Michigan in 2020, a move that lowers the risk to the automaker’s profit should President Donald Trump pull the United States out of the North American Free Trade Agreement. (FIAT CHRYSLER-INVESTMENT/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Paul Lienert and Joseph White, 570 words)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
