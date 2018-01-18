Reuters Business News Schedule at 1330 GMT/830 AM ET

Editor: Keith Weir, +44 207 542 8022

TOP STORIES

China’s 2017 GDP growth accelerates for first time in 7 years

BEIJING - China’s economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2017, as an export recovery helped the country post its first annual acceleration in growth in seven years, defying concerns that intensifying curbs on industry and credit would hurt expansion. (CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Kevin Yao and Elias Glenn, 875 words)

Trump considers big ‘fine’ over China intellectual property theft

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says the United States is considering a big “fine” as part of a probe into China’s alleged theft of intellectual property, the clearest indication yet that his administration will take retaliatory trade action against Beijing. (USA-TRUMP/TRADE (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Jeff Mason, 640 words)

Strong China data cranks up pressure on bond markets

LONDON - The first acceleration by China’s giant economy in seven years keeps stocks near record highs but adds to growing pressure on bond markets as U.S. Treasury yields - the benchmark for global borrowing costs - crank to a 10-month high. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 775 words)

Morgan Stanley’s wealth management business helps bank top estimates

Morgan Stanley’s quarterly profit dropped almost 60 percent on a provision related to the new U.S. tax law, but adjusted profit beat analyst expectations as strength in wealth management offset a drop in trading revenue. (MORGAN STANLEY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 415 words)

Two-year race for top ECB jobs starts next week

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS - Euro zone officials could pick a new European Central Bank vice president within weeks, kicking off two years of flux at the top of one of Europe’s most vital institutions and previewing a tussle to replace ECB chief Mario Draghi in 2019. (ECB-PRESIDENT/ (PIX), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Jan Strupczewski, 980 words)

Dealmaking Ferrero tycoon breaks decades of family tradition

MILAN - For almost 70 years, family-owned chocolate group Ferrero shunned acquisitions, relying completely on its ability to grow on its own and dream up new products. Those days are gone. (NESTLE-M&A/FERRERO-STRATEGY (PIX), moved, by Francesca Landini, Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach, 585 words)

COMPANIES

Google, Temasek investing in Indonesia’s Go-Jek as ride-hailing rivalry deepens-sources

SINGAPORE - Google, Singapore investor Temasek and China’s Meituan-Dianping are investing in Go-Jek as part of a $1.2 billion fundraising round, bolstering the Indonesian ride-hailing firm in its battle with deep-pocketed rivals Grab and Uber, sources said. (GO-JEK-FUNDRAISING/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Anshuman Daga, 700 words)

Emirates hands A380 superjumbo lifeline with $16 bln order

NANTES - Emirates announces a deal for up to 36 Airbus A380 aircraft on Thursday worth as much as $16 billion at list prices, saving the world’s biggest passenger jet from death row and securing its future for at least another decade. (AIRBUS-EMIRATES/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tim Hepher, 485 words)

Britain’s GKN roundly dismisses “fake” Melrose bid premium

British engineering group GKN dismisses Melrose’s 7.4 billion pound ($10.2 billion) hostile bid as “misleading” and denied it was rushing into a break-up. (GKN-M&A/MELROSE INDS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Noor Zainab Hussain, 695 words)

Whitbread leaves break-up of business on the table

Whitbread says it has an open mind about its future structure after pressure from an activist investor to consider splitting its Costa Coffee business from its hotel and restaurant operations. (WHITBREAD-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Rahul B, 490 words)

Japan in driver’s seat for Indian bullet train deals

NEW DELHI/TOKYO - Japanese steel and engineering companies are in the driver’s seat to bag major supply contracts for a $17 billion Indian bullet train, several sources say, undermining a key component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policy - a push to ‘Make in India’. (JAPAN-INDIA/TRAIN (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Neha Dasgupta, Rupam Jain and Yuka Obayashi, 1,000 words)

Amazon Studios to cut back on indie films in programming shift - sources

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - Amazon.com Inc, which has made waves in recent years buying art-house movies at the Sundance Film Festival, is heading to the prestigious event this week with a long-term change in the works: It plans to shift resources from independent films to more commercial projects, people familiar with the matter tell Reuters. (AMAZON.COM-FILMS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Jeffrey Dastin and Jessica Toonkel, 550 words)

China’s HNA Group, squeezed on cash, looks to turn corner

HAIKOU, China - HNA Group chairman Chen Feng has expressed confidence that China’s aviation-to-financial services conglomerate will manage its cash crunch, and continue to receive support from banks and other financial institutions this year. (CHINA-HNA/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Matthew Miller, 775 words)

MARKETS

Dollar recovers but diversification plays weigh

LONDON - The dollar edges higher after plumbing a three-year low hit earlier in the session as higher U.S. Treasury yields prompted some investors to pare bearish bets against the greenback. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 715 words)

Oil holds near 2014 high, supported by threat of Nigeria attack

LONDON - Oil holds steady above $69 a barrel, supported by falling inventories of crude and threats of an attack on Nigeria’s petroleum industry, although a reported rise in U.S. fuel supplies weighed. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alex Lawler, 325 words)

Gold declines as dollar gains on stronger U.S. data

Gold slips, hitting its lowest in nearly a week, as the dollar edges higher from three-year lows on stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 2), updating throughout the day, by Nithin ThomasPrasad, 367 words)

ECONOMY

BoE to wait and see; growth, inflation, Brexit key

LONDON - Above-target inflation and a buoyant jobs market won’t push the Bank of England to tighten policy until at least November as it waits to see how divorce talks with the EU develop, a Reuters poll finds. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/POLL (POLL), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 520 words)

S.Korea considers shutting domestic cryptocurrency exchanges

SEOUL - South Korean policymakers join the global chorus of virtual-coin critics, saying Seoul is considering shutting domestic virtual currency exchanges as the new breed of market exposes users to speculative frenzy and crime. (SOUTHKOREA-BITCOIN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dahee Kim and Cynthia Kim, 366 words)

COMMODITIES

Shady triangle: Southeast Asia’s illegal fuel market

SINGAPORE - An alleged oil heist in Singapore that has already led to 20 arrests, the seizure of at least one tanker and allegations that thieves siphoned thousands of tonnes of fuel from Shell’s biggest refinery is shining a spotlight on an illegal trade worth tens of billions of dollars worldwide. (SINGAPORE-OIL THEFT/SOUTHEAST ASIA (ANALYSIS), moved, by Henning Gloystein and John Geddie, 1,126 words)

BHP second-quarter iron ore output up 3 pct, maintains forecast

Global miner BHP reports a 3 percent rise in second-quarter iron ore production year-over-year and says it expects to meet its full-year target as prices for the steelmaking ingredient outperform forecasts. (BHP BILLITON-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words)