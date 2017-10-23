Reuters Business News Schedule at 1500 GMT/11:00 a.m. ET

Editor: Dan Grebler 1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Victory for Abenomics lifts world stocks, dollar

LONDON - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s election victory lifted world stocks and the dollar on Monday, relegating concerns about Spain’s escalating political crisis to little more than a blip on the market radar. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), by Georgina Prodhan, 594 words)

Dollar hits three-month high vs yen after Abe party’s win

NEW YORK - The dollar touched a three-month high against the yen on Monday, as investors bet the overwhelming election victory for Japan’s ruling party would mean a continuation of “Abenomics,” the ultra-loose policies that have kept downward pressure on the yen. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC, TABLE), moved, by Richard Leong, 574 words)

ENERGY

Iraq asks BP to boost oil production from Kirkuk - spokesman

BAGHDAD - Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi meets a senior BP executive to discuss developing and boosting production from Kirkuk oilfield, a ministry spokesman says. (IRAQ-OIL/BP-KIRKUK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ahmed Rasheed, 301 words)

ECONOMY

EU states fail to agree reform of labor rules sought by France’s Macron

BRUSSELS - The 28 European Union states fail to agree in a first round of talks on reforming the bloc’s labor rules that poorer countries value but French President Emmanuel Macron dismisses as undercutting his workers. (EU-WORKERS/ (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Gabriela Baczynska, 555 words)

COMPANIES

Kaspersky Lab says it will submit software for independent review

Kaspersky Lab will ask independent parties to conduct security reviews of its widely used anti-virus software to help dispel allegations that the Russian government uses the products to conduct espionage, the Moscow-based company says. (USA-SECURITY/KASPERSKY-RUSSIA (PIX), moved, by Jim Finkle, 343 words)

Britain’s Spire rejects 1.2 bln pound Mediclinic offer, shares soar

LONDON - Britain’s Spire Healthcare rejects a full takeover offer from South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International, which already owns nearly 30 percent of its stock, sending its shares up 12 percent. (SPIRE HEALTHCARE-M&A/MEDICLINIC INTL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Justin George Varghese, 380 words)

Russia’s En+ sets price range for flotation set to raise $1.5 bln

MOSCOW - Russia’s En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminum and hydropower businesses, sets a price range for a planned stock market flotation that will test investor appetite for Russian assets three years after the Ukraine crisis. (ENI+-IPO/) (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Olga Popova, 514 words