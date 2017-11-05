Reuters Business News Schedule at 2100 GMT/4 PM ET

Editor: Lisa Von Ahn, 646-223-6200

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Dudley to retire early as Fed overhaul gains steam

NEW YORK - One of the Federal Reserve’s most influential policymakers, New York Fed President William Dudley, is preparing to retire earlier than planned, further setting the stage for a fresh slate of U.S. central bankers next year. (USA-FED/DUDLEY (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 367 words)

See also: Yellen’s bequest: A healthy economy but questions over future policy for Fed (USA-FED/POWELL-AGENDA (ANALYSIS), moving shortly, by Howard Schneider, 979 words)

Britain’s May to tell business a Brexit transition period ‘crucial’ to success

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday will stress to wary business leaders a commitment to securing a transitional deal once Britain leaves the European Union, seeking to assuage fears of a cliff-edge departure. (BRITAIN-EU/MAY, expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 p.m. ET, by Andrew MacAskill, 403 words)

U.S. House weighing ‘host of ideas’ in tax bill revision, Ryan says

WASHINGTON - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said Republican lawmakers are weighing a “host of ideas” as a House committee begins revising a tax bill this week, but he expects the broad outlines to remain the same. (USA-TAX/ (PIX), moved, by Amanda Becker, 620 words)

See also: Multinationals grapple with U.S. Republican excise tax surprise (USA-TAX/MULTINATIONALS, moved, by Amanda Becker and Tom Bergin, 977 words)

Growth without scale: Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile headache

FRANKFURT - The collapse of the attempt by T-Mobile US to merge with Sprint Corp will underline its importance as a driver of growth when its main owner, Deutsche Telekom, reports quarterly results this week. (SPRINT CORP-M&A/T-MOBILE US-DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, moved, by Douglas Busvine, 427 words)

Amazon discounts other sellers’ products as retail competition stiffens

NEW YORK - Amazon.com Inc is cutting prices of products from third-party sellers on its website, moving beyond its more typical method of discounts on items it sells directly. (AMAZON-DISCOUNTS/, moved, 183 words)