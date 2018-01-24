BUZZ-Accuray: RBC, Jefferies raise PTs after results

** Radiation and oncology device maker’s shares up 7.69 pct at $5.6 premarket

** RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies raise PTs after company on Tuesday reports better-than-expected Q2 revenue and smaller loss

** RBC raises PT to $6 from $5; Jefferies to $7 from $6

** Management execution improving and new technology improvement on the way - RBC Capital Markets

** 3 of 7 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 2 “hold” and 2 “sell” or lower; median PT is $7

** Up to Tuesday’s close, stock had risen about 21 pct this year (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)