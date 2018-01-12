FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Aradigm Corp: Ladenburg Thalmann cuts rating to 'neutral'
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
January 12, 2018 / 1:50 PM / a day ago

BUZZ-Aradigm Corp: Ladenburg Thalmann cuts rating to 'neutral'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Drug developer’s shares plunge 42.7 pct to $1.96 premarket - top pct loser among all U.S.-listed stocks

** Based on -ve Adcom vote on Thursday and resulting lack of clarity wrt regulatory pathway for Linhaliq, we’re lowering our rating to “neutral” from “buy”, removing PT - Ladenburg Thalmann

** An advisory committee to U.S. FDA voted 12-3 against co’s drug, Linhaliq, as a treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis with a bacterial infection

** FDA usually takes recommendations into account when making a drug approval, but is not obligated to follow them

** We expect it is likely Aradigm will receive a complete response letter for Linhaliq by the Jan 26 action date set by the U.S. FDA - Ladenburg Thalmann

** Company’s stock had risen more than four-fold in 2017 (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.