February 2, 2018 / 2:54 PM / a day ago

BUZZ-Central Puerto shares fall in Argentina before New York IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Argentina’s Central Puerto fell almost 15 pct on Friday, leading losses on Argentina’s Merval . index ahead of an IPO in New York.

** Shares fell 14.6 percent to 35.8 pesos at 11:45 Buenos Aires (14:45 GMT) while the Merval fell 3.44 percent.

** The company set a price of $1.65 per share, or $16.50 per American Depositary Shares (ADS), for the IPO in New York.

The company set a price of $1.65 per share, or $16.50 per American Depositary Shares (ADS), for the IPO. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi)

