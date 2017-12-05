BUZZ-China's Zhongwei-Jingbian pipeline starts gas delivery

** China’s Zhongwei-Jingbian pipeline has been put into operation for gas delivery, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) said on Tuesday

** The 377-km line, with designed annual capacity of 30 billion cubic metres of gas, is part of the third phase of the West-East gas transmission project

** It will help deliver gas pumped from Central Asia and Xinjiang province to support gas supplies in northern part of the country

** Demand for the clean fuel in China has surged after Beijing ordered millions of households and industrial plants across northern China to shift to gas heating from coal this year

** Provinces such as Hebei and Shandong have warned of gas shortages and ordered cuts to some industrial and commercial users

** On Monday, China’s state planner ordered some eight major gas consuming regions, including Beijing, Hebei and Liaoning to regulate the market as prices of the fuel soar due to winter heating demand (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Aizhu Chen)