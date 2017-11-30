FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-CVS Health Corp: Nearing deal to buy Aetna - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
November 30, 2017 / 4:13 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BUZZ-CVS Health Corp: Nearing deal to buy Aetna - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Drug retailer’s shares up 3.9 pct at $76.22

** CVS moving closer to a deal to buy Aetna Inc for over $66 bln in cash and stock - WSJ (on.wsj.com/2j5V1yn)

** Companies in advanced stages of negotiating a deal that would value Aetna at between $200 and $205 per share and would be comprised mainly of cash - WSJ

** WSJ reports the deal could be announced by Monday

** Shares of Aetna also climb marginally to $181 after the news

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had fallen 7 pct this year compared with a 8.2 pct decrease in the S&P 500 Drug Retail sub index (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.