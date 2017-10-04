FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ- DJI wave may be close to crest
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 15 days ago

BUZZ- DJI wave may be close to crest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** DJI streaking again, now going for 6th straight higher daily close, 3rd straight record high finish

** That said, index rapidly nearing next Fibo projection targets that pose challenge for continued Wave 5 rise

** This as a daily momentum study has its own hurdles to clear

** Indeed, DJI just completed streak of 9 straight higher daily closes, 7 straight record finishes Sep 20

** This followed run of 10 higher daily closes, 9 record high finishes ended Aug 7

** And with Q3 finish, index up 8 straight qtrs, best run on that basis since 11 qtr run 1995/1997

** DJI up nearly 15 pct YTD, on track for its best yearly gain since 2013’s 26.5 pct rise

** However, on Elliott Wave basis, DJI can be in 5th wave up from early 2016 low, suggesting near 2 year advance near end. Chart: reut.rs/2yXtKEq

** Next Fibo projection 22718.94, just 0.3 pct above Tues close, ahead of 23044.17/23250.09, 1.8-2.7 pct Tues finish

** Daily RSI severely overbought, yet to exceed early Aug high

** And divergence vs late 2016/early 2017 peaks adds credence to view current action part of 5th wave (final rise up from at least early 2016)

** Support 22219.11 with rising 50-DMA (now 22030.67)

** Meanwhile, S&P 500 about 0.4 pct from major resistance amid crushed stock correlations

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.