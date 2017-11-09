BUZZ-Heron Therapeutics: FDA approves chemotherapy-induced nausea drug

** Drug developer’s shares rise 4.9 pct to $18.20 after market

** Company says FDA approved its drug to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea (CINV) in adults

** The intravenous drug, Cinvanti, will be used in combination with other agents to prevent delayed nausea and vomiting associated with some forms of chemotherapy; Expects launch in Jan 2018

** CINV is one of the most acute side effects of cancer therapy and affects up to 80 pct of patients, according to the National Institute of Health

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had risen 8.1 pct YTD (Reporting by Divya Grover)