BUZZ-Kuwait's KUFPEC says starts production at LNG project in Australia

Oct 9 (Reuters) - ** Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company, a unit of Kuwait’s state-run oil group, says starts production through the Wheatstone LNG Project in Australia. ** Wheatstone is KUFPEC’s first investment in international LNG production. ** KUFPEC has a 13.4 percent stake, making it the second-largest partner in the project behind the operator, Chevron Australia. ** At full capacity, the facility will supply 8.9 MTPA (metric tons per annum) of LNG, some of which will be made available for import to Kuwait. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)