FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Netflix subscriber growth beats estimates, stock hits record
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2017 / 8:41 PM / in 5 days

BUZZ-Netflix subscriber growth beats estimates, stock hits record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Netflix up 1.7 pct and hitting a record high in extended trade of $210.79 after the video-streaming pioneer added more subscribers than analysts expected in fiscal Q3

** NFLX added 4.45 mln subscribers in its international markets in the qtr ended Sept. 30, vs 3.69 mln expected on avg by analysts, according to data and analytics firm FactSet

** Co added 850,000 subscribers in the United States, compared with the average analyst estimate of 810,000

** Subscriber growth mostly driven by NFLX’s original shows such as the latest season of “Narcos”

** NFLX has surged over 63 pct YTD, recently trading at 101x expected earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data

** NFLX rev rose about 30 percent to $2.99 bln in the Q3, vs consensus expectation of $2.97 bln

** Traders added $316 mln in short bets against NFLX in past week, bringing total short interest to $5.66 bln, according to S3 Partners, a financial analytics firm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.