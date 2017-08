** Shares of U.S. asset management company down 6.6 pct at $90.96 and on course for worst one-day performance since last June, when Britain voted to leave the EU

** NTRS misses Q2 profit estimates, hurt by higher compensation expenses that include severance fees

** Q2 revenue in line with Street estimates

** Including Wednesday's losses, NTRS is now up 2 pct YTD vs S&P financial index's 6.6 pct increase