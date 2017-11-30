BUZZ-Ofwat says does not have full confidence in information from 4 water cos

Nov 30 (Reuters) - ** Britain’s water industry regulator, Ofwat, said it does not have full confidence in the information provided by four water companies

** Ofwat regulates the water companies in the country to ensure that they provide better services at affordable prices to customers.

** Ofwat says found shortcomings in the data handling at Bristol Water, Severn Trent Plc’s Dee Valley Water, Southern Water and Thames Water and therefore it can’t be sure the information presented is complete and accurate

** Severn Trent’s share down 1.2 percent in morning trading (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)