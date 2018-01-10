BUZZ-Sinclair: Jumps on deal to sell TV stations for Tribune deal nod

** TV broadcaster’s shares jump as much as 11.2 pct to a more-than-8-month high of $39.60

** Sinclair Broadcast in deal to sell Twenty-First Century Fox about 10 TV stations, sources tell Reuters

** Deal to help Sinclair win regulatory approval for its deal to buy Tribune Media Co, sources tell Reuters

** TRCO up nearly 2 pct, set for its best one-day pct gain since mid June; SBGI last up 5.6 pct, set for best day in two months

** Channels being sold will include some in key NFL markets, which will help Fox earn more ads for its NFL broadcast rights

** Source says Fox-Sinclair talks started even before Fox engaged in talks with Disney; Fox down 1.1 pct (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)