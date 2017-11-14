FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Twenty-First Century Fox falls after bribery testimony in FIFA trial
November 14, 2017 / 8:19 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BUZZ-Twenty-First Century Fox falls after bribery testimony in FIFA trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s shares fall as much as 2.7 pct to $27.77

** U.S. government witness in FIFA trial says Fox Sports part of a group of media companies that paid bribes to get media rights for soccer matches

** Mexico’s Grupo Televisa and Brazil’s Globo also paid bribes - U.S. government witness

** Alejandro Burzaco, former head of sports marketing company Torneos y Competencias, named the companies after being questioned by a prosecutor in Brooklyn federal court

** Burzaco said in court that Fox was told about bribes paid to soccer officials by T&T, a sports marketing venture jointly owned by Torneos y Competencias and Fox Sports

** Fox, Televisa and Globo were not charged by U.S. prosecutors in the case

** Up to Monday’s close, FOXA had risen 5.2 pct in the past year (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal)

