BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: New highs feast

** S&P 500 snaps 2-week losing streak, finishes up about 1 pct

** Indeed, market action, improving internals, fit with a reprieve: SPX, DJI, Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 all hit fresh record highs

** Though when it comes to the DJI vs the DJT, it’s been a hot rod and a clunker

** All sectors advance, none go hungry; telecom, tech and industrials indulge the most

** Tech gains 1.8 pct. Chip stocks pull up SOX on M&A wave. Semi index rallies 2.7 pct, nears all-time high. But HP Enterprise CEO Whitman’s surprise exit stumps Street. And it may be deja vu all over again for Apple on the charts

** Industrials up 1.2 pct. Deere plows its way to record high on strong beat and raise

** Cons Disc rises 1.1 pct. Retailers gain on signs of robust holiday shopping season . Though Black Friday typically more buzz than boom . Signet Jewelers ultimately suffers worst day in 25 years after surprise loss

** Materials gain 0.9 pct. Gold/silver index attempts to recast itself on the charts

** Healthcare up 0.6 pct. Sector’s best performer Cerner Corp rises on potential cloud deal with Amazon.com

** Financials add 0.2 pct, but lean spreads hinder group’s rise

** SPX sector YTD performance: reut.rs/2A5Yc2E

** Meanwhile, Goldman sees bull run continuing in 2018 , and U.S. small caps on track for Q3 profit growth