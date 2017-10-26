FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish BZ WBK Q3 profit rises 32 pct y/y, in line with forecasts
October 26, 2017 / 5:27 AM / a day ago

Polish BZ WBK Q3 profit rises 32 pct y/y, in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander , reported on Thursday a 32- percent annual rise in its third-quarter net profit as improving economy boosted demand for banking services.

Poland’s third-largest bank in terms of assets, BZ WBK said its net profit rose to 560 million zlotys ($156.16 million) in the third quarter, broadly in line with analysts’ expectations of 555 million zlotys.

$1 = 3.5860 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko

