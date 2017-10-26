Polish BZ WBK Q3 profit rises 32 pct y/y, in line with forecasts

WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander , reported on Thursday a 32- percent annual rise in its third-quarter net profit as improving economy boosted demand for banking services.

Poland’s third-largest bank in terms of assets, BZ WBK said its net profit rose to 560 million zlotys ($156.16 million) in the third quarter, broadly in line with analysts’ expectations of 555 million zlotys.