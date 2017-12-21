FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina communications regulator approves Telecom/Cablevision merger -source
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 21, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 4 days ago

Argentina communications regulator approves Telecom/Cablevision merger -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Enacom communications regulator has approved a merger between Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevision SA , a source at the entity with knowledge of the decision told Reuters on Thursday.

As a condition of the merger, the combined company will need to get rid of 80 of its estimated 220 megahertz to avoid exceeding the government airwaves limit of 140 megahertz for a single company, the source said. The merger still needs approval from Argentina’s CNDC antitrust regulator as well. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
