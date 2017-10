BRASILIA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Caixa Economica Federal, Brazil’s No. 1 mortgage lender, is not planning to pass cuts in the Central Bank’s benchmark interest rate onto mortgage rates in the short term, the state-run bank’s vice president said on Friday.

Nelson de Souza said loans to home buyers grew 20 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)