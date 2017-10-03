FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Caixa Seguridade kicks off insurance partners search
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 11:30 AM / in 16 days

Brazil's Caixa Seguridade kicks off insurance partners search

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer Caixa Seguridade Participações SA said in a securities filing late on Monday it is looking for strategic partners to sell a variety of products including property and auto insurance.

The process kicked off after Caixa and France’s CNP Assurances SA signed a non-binding deal for the distribution of insurance products announced on Sept. 28.

Under the non-binding agreement with the French company, CNP and Caixa Seguridade, the insurance unit of state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, will form a partnership known as Nova JV.

In the Monday filing, Caixa said CNP waived exclusive rights related to their agreement starting in January 2018, subject to the signature of definitive and binding documents.

The agreement with CNP is for distribution of life insurance and private pension coverage.

Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil’s largest mortgage lender, considered reviving a plan to list its insurance holding company, Reuters reported in September 2016. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.