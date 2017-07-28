FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
Spain's Caixabank posts 32 pct rise in H1 profit after BPI buy
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 5:36 AM / 10 days ago

Spain's Caixabank posts 32 pct rise in H1 profit after BPI buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank posted on Friday a 32 percent rise in first-half net profit to 839 million euros ($980.54 million), ahead of analysts' forecasts, thanks to the incorporation of Portugal's Banco BPI .

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 2.3 billion euros in the first half, up 15 percent from a year ago.

Caixabank, Spain's third largest bank, lifted its net profit in the second quarter to 436 million euros, an almost 20 percent rise on a year ago, and also ahead of forecasts.

Caixabank successfully completed the takeover of BPI, Portugal's second-largest listed lender, in February. ($1 = 0.8557 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sarah White)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.