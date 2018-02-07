FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Financials
February 7, 2018 / 7:53 AM / a day ago

Calamos sues Exin citing loan default, casting doubt on Greek insurance deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. investor Calamos Family Partners said on Wednesday it sued Dutch EXIN Financial Services Holdings for defaulting on loans, casting doubts on whether a deal between the two companies to buy Greek National Bank’s insurance unit can go ahead.

In an e-mailed statement, Calamos Family Partners (CFP) said it was seeking immediate repayment of more than $41 million in principal, plus interest, owed to them by EXIN under a series of loan agreements.

National Bank (NBG) had put its insurance subsidiary up for sale as part of a restructuring plan approved by the European Union to exit non-banking operations and focus on core banking.

U.S.-based Calamos Investments, which has $20 billion under management, and EXIN Partners, a Netherlands-based investor focused on insurance, reinsurance and asset management, had agreed to acquire 75 percent of the unit - National Insurance - for 718 million euros ($889.53 million). (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.